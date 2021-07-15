LEVELLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A SWAT leader was killed and three other officers were wounded Thursday after a standoff in a small West Texas town erupted in gunfire.

The incident involved a man reported as possibly armed shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock. The confrontation escalated quickly, gunfire erupted as the suspect barricaded himself inside a house, and a standoff ensued.

Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital and one officer went to a Levelland hospital.

The officer taken to a Levelland hospital, Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, died from his wounds, according to a sheriff’s office statement. Bartlett was the commander of the sheriff’s tactical unit.

Two other deputies, one from Lubbock County and one from Hockley County, were in critical condition, according to a statement from the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas. A Levelland police officer also was wounded.

The hospital where the Lubbock County deputy died, Covenant Health Levelland, is situated less than a mile from the standoff scene and placed itself on lockdown “to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors” and has deployed additional security officers to the hospital.

Media outlets at the scene reported gunfire could be heard through the standoff.

Levelland is the Hockley County seat and a local oil, cotton and cattle center that is home to about 13,500 residents.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)