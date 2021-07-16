FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, three children accidentally drowned in North Texas.

On Tuesday, a 5-year-old in Fort Worth passed away from an accidental drowning.

The next day, on Wednesday, two additional kids drowned: a 5-year-old in Mansfield and a 6-year-old in Mesquite.

It happened last Friday, too, in Frisco, where a 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in an HOA pool.

Experts say it happens in just a few silent minutes.

“You won’t hear them drown, drowning is silent, and it doesn’t take very much water,” said Dana Walraven, from Cooks Children’s Medical Center.

In the month of June, their medical center treated 22 drowning-related injuries, including one fatality.

They haven’t seen that many since July of 2017.

“This is the time, right around the holidays, right memorial day is right around May, that’s then we started seeing that uptick,” she said.

That’s why Cook Children’s has partnered with the Fort Worth YMCA to make swimming education more accessible to families.

“We identify different schools based on the zip codes and based on trends we see in drownings in those zip codes…and then transport the kids from school to the YMCA during the school day to receive those swim lessons,” said Jacqueline Kotar, associate VP for Aquatics and Compliance for the Fort Worth YMCA.

They offer free swimming lessons to first graders at a few local schools.

Next year, they are expanding to four in Fort Worth ISD, and hopefully to schools across the metroplex in years to come.

They say the most important thing is just to get them taught.

“We see that kids are 88% less likely to drown after one session of swim lessons,” Kotar said.

All local YMCA’s offer swim lessons year round for a cost, but they do say financial help is available if needed.