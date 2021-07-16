DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas woman was sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for harassing a sex trafficking victim in an attempt to get her to not testifying against her pimp.
Deziree Lujan pleaded guilty to witness tampering in March. She was sentenced July 16.
According to plea papers, Lujan admitted she threatened to beat a sex trafficking victim for cooperating against defendant Tremont Blakemore, who was charged in 2019 with operating a human trafficking operation.
Blakemore, aka "Macknificent," allegedly forced a number of women into prostitution and slapped, punched, choked, and kicked victims he believed were not being honest or making enough money for him. He is slated to go to trial on August 23.
Lujan, a member of Blakemore’s alleged trafficking organization, admits she outed one of Blakemore’s alleged victims on social media, calling her “a snitch,” and “a rat.”
The 29-year-old Amarillo resident threatened the victim with physical harm, warned the victim that she would post law enforcement reports about the victim online, and reached out to known pimps to reveal the victim's identity and police cooperation.
Lujan admitted she intentionally harassed the victim in order to try and prevent the woman from testifying against Blakemore and was sentenced to a total of 34 months.