By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a special Independence Day delivery and now, after more than a week, the Dallas Zoo has officially named their newest giraffe calf.

It was on July 4th when a reticulated giraffe named Chrystal gave birth to a healthy female calf. In honor of the birth and the holiday that calf has been named Marekani — which means America in Swahili.

When Marekani was born she weighed approximately 104 pounds and stood 5’5″ tall. Ultimately, the calf could grow to be about 17 feet tall.

The newborn has already entered the Giants of the Savanna habitat with her mother and other females.

With the addition of Marekani, the Dallas Zoo now has nine giraffes in its herd.

