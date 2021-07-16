DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a special Independence Day delivery and now, after more than a week, the Dallas Zoo has officially named their newest giraffe calf.
It was on July 4th when a reticulated giraffe named Chrystal gave birth to a healthy female calf. In honor of the birth and the holiday that calf has been named Marekani — which means America in Swahili.
After much thought and consideration, our giraffe team has come up with a name for Chrystal and Tebogo's calf. Her name is…Marekani! Marekani means "America" in Swahili, which we felt was a great way to pay homage to her special 4th of July birthday. pic.twitter.com/lt1APZ24ov
— Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) July 15, 2021
When Marekani was born she weighed approximately 104 pounds and stood 5’5″ tall. Ultimately, the calf could grow to be about 17 feet tall.
The newborn has already entered the Giants of the Savanna habitat with her mother and other females.
With the addition of Marekani, the Dallas Zoo now has nine giraffes in its herd.