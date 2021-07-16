MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM) – A 26-year-old man who attacked his father with a sword was found guilty by a federal jury of first-degree murder in Indian Country.

It took two days for the jury to find Levi Britt guilty. He now faces a life sentence for the murder of his father Gary Britt.

During the jury trial on July 13-15, the United States presented evidence that on September 16, 2019, Levi attacked his Dad with a sword. Gary suffered significant injuries including a partially severed arm, multiple head wounds, and a transected quadriceps tendon. Gary BrittHe died nine days after the attack due to complications from his injuries.

The evidence further demonstrated that on at least two occasions prior to the attack Levi informed family members he intended to kill his father. After the vicious attack, the Levi left the crime scene and was observed by Henryetta police officers walking along a roadway carrying a sword. The defendant was taken into custody where he made additional statements indicating he knowingly and deliberately killed his father, with premeditation. Levi said he wanted to kill his father on the night of the attack and that he regularly thought about stabbing his father.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Okmulgee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, the Henryetta Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Honorable John F. Heil, III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma in Muskogee, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report.

Britt was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.