FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD has put up internet towers throughout the city in an effort to provide service to underserved communities ahead of the new school year.
The district said workers put up three temporary towers to get ready for the first day of school on Aug. 16. Permanent solutions are still being worked on.
The 60 to 80 foot tall towers can be seen at Dunbar High School, Morningside Middle School and Rosemont Middle School and will be serving neighborhoods in those areas.
The district said Eastern Hills High School will be getting a tower next week.
"This is Phase One of FWISD's plan to bring robust connectivity to "Every Child in Every Zip Code." Phase One addresses 25% of the families most in need of internet service," the district said.
Phase Two of the plan is expected to begin in December and will address the other 75% of families in need of internet.