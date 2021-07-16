FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A standoff between SWAT and a homeowner who shot at lawn mowers and Code Compliance officers after they gave him a ticket for high grass has ended.

It lasted from 8:30 a.m. to noon when SWAT officers threw a smoke bomb into the man’s home. Fort Worth police officers were also shot at while standing outside the home in the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Drive.

It all started when the police officers along with Fort Worth Code Compliance arrived to serve the warrant. They knocked on the door to advise the homeowner of the warrant and action that would be taking place, police said. But after several unsuccessful attempts, the independent mowing company started to mow the grass.

Moments later, someone from inside the home opened up the front window and began shooting at the mowers, Code Compliance and Fort Worth officers. Officers retreated and took cover while waiting on additional units to arrive. While officers were taking cover, the suspect then fired toward officers again on two separate occasions, police said.

Police told CBS 11 News that they have had issues with the homeowner before. This latest incident was the third time in 2021 that a contractor was sent to mow his yard. For that reason, contractors had police with them. The homeowner had 14 days to mow his yard after the initial complaint.

Paramedics tended to the man after he came outside. Police didn’t give the extent of his injuries (if any).

There’s no word on any pending charges against the man.