NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Governor’s Commission for Women provides outreach, education, research, and referral services in the hopes of helping women-owned businesses and female entrepreneurs in the State of Texas succeed.

In the state, there are nearly one million women-owned businesses, and the commission wants to see that number grow even more.

Laura Young is one of the commissioners and says there is a unique opportunity on the horizon for women entrepreneurs to participate in a free webinar series hosted by the Governor’s Commission for Women.

She says the webinar will provide participants with advice from experts on starting, growing, and sustaining their business in Texas.

“It’s about sharing your passion and sharing what really motivates you to have your business or want to start your business,” Young says. “What I think we will see come out of this is that women see there are endless possibilities.”

It also qualifies participants to compete in a regional pitch competition where they could receive a $7,500 award from the Beacon State Fund to help their business.

The webinar series for the North Texas region is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15 and the pitch competition submission deadline is on September 1.