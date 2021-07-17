DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the demand for COVID-19 vaccines decreases, the largest vaccination site in North Texas came to a close Saturday.

Saturday marked the last day of Fair Park’s site, which had been open since Jan. 11. Local leaders will know be transitioning the location into the annual state fair.

“We’re not seeing as much desire for the shots on those Saturdays even though we’re giving away Six Flags tickets and zoo tickets as well,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

People like Mago Williams still had hopes of getting vaccinated Saturday but didn’t have a car and missed the bus. Luckily, Sgt. Kelvin Pope of the Dallas Police Department was there to help.

“I took it upon myself to give them a ride here so they can get vaccinated,” Pope told CBS 11 News. “… Being a police officer, it’s not all about putting people in jail. We got to serve the community.”

“It’s good. That’s how we should be, helping each other, loving each other when you can. We have to do that consistently,” Williams added.

The Fair Park site has distributed over 500,000 shots. Local leaders like Jenkins continue to urge residents to get their vaccines.

“The safest thing for you to do for your family, your community, and ultimately your country is go ahead and get vaccinated,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the county will now utilize smaller neighborhood sites to offer vaccines.