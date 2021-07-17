Note: Watch the entire news conference in the video player above.

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott was joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and law enforcement officials for a briefing on southern border security in Texas on Saturday.

The news conference was held in the border city of Del Rio, where an update was given on the state’s efforts to address an influx of migrants illegally crossing into the U.S.

Other speakers included Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

Abbott spoke about how Florida and other states have responded to the governor’s call for law enforcement assistance at the border.

“This is a situation where all states need to be in the process of stepping up because the best place to interdict this criminal activity is not in Florida, is not in Iowa, but is right here on the border. This is where the people come across, this is where we can make the biggest impact by having the resources on the border right now,” Abbott said.

DeSantis thanked Abbott for addressing the border issue as the Texas governor placed blame on the Biden administration for the increase in migrant crossings.

“We appreciate you stepping up where the federal government won’t. We understand how important this to not just Texas but to other states and we are absolutely going to see impacts in Florida and in other states if we don’t turn the tide on this so thank you,” DeSantis said.

Last month, Abbott announced the state would be building its own southern border wall through donations from residents.

“The crisis at our southern border isn’t just a Texas issue; it’s a national security threat,” Abbott said. “The Biden administration’s open border policies have brought on an unprecedented surge of illegal migrants, drugs, weapons, and other contraband coming into our country. Our continued efforts to secure the border are made stronger by the support of states like Florida through our Emergency Management Assistance Compact, and I thank Governor DeSantis and the law enforcement officers from Florida for stepping up to support the Lone Star State.”