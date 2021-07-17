FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after Forney police said he stole a patrol vehicle while in custody and was eventually found inside a Mesquite restaurant.
Police said at around 1 a.m. Saturday an officer found the man and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle that was in a ditch in the 700 block of the U.S. Highway 80 service road.
According to police, officers took the man into custody and put him inside a patrol vehicle as he began resisting and assaulting them.
While in the backseat, police said he was able to get into the front seat and drove away on the highway.
The patrol vehicle was soon found wrecked near Highway 80 and I-635 by Sunnyvale police. Numerous other agencies such as Mesquite police, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety began searching the area for the suspect.
Eventually, authorities said Mesquite police received a call about a handcuffed person sitting inside a nearby Applebee’s restaurant. He was found by officers and taken into custody again.
Police said the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Emanuel Paramo, was treated at a hospital for a minor head injury and then taken to Forney city jail.
He was charged with numerous offenses including assaulting a public servant, escaping confinement, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.