DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested Saturday evening after a shooting during a disturbance involving two other women in the parking lot of a hospital in Dallas, police said.
The incident happened in the ER parking lot of Methodist Central Hospital at around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect, 41-year-old Jason Roberts, was involved in some sort of disturbance that turned physical between him and one of the women.
As the two women were leaving, police said Roberts fired a shot at their vehicle. One of the women, a 29-year-old, was hit in her leg by a possible fragment. Police did not say if the victim had to be hospitalized.
Roberts was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with warrants out of Dallas County.