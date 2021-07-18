FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is on the loose after police said a person was shot in the head during a meeting to buy a used car in Fort Worth.
Police said they responded to the 5500 block of Boca Raton Boulevard at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in regards to the shooting.
According to police, the suspect and victim met near the victim’s apartment complex for a transaction for a used car. Police said the suspect asked the victim if he had the cash on him and that as soon as he answered, the suspect shot him.
The suspect took the money and then drove away, police said.
The victim was shot in the head but the bullet “apparently wrapped around his skull and exited,” police said. The victim was able to speak to officers before being transported to a hospital in fair condition.
Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.