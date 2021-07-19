MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A young man wanted for shooting another young man on the basketball court at Rose Park in Mansfield, is behind bars, Police Chief Tracy Aaron said Monday, July 19.
Mansfield Police arrested and charged Gregory Holmes III, 17, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of N Walnut Creek on Saturday night.
Witnesses told police there was a brief argument on the basketball court and the suspect went into his backpack and pulled out a handgun.
Police said he then shot an 18-year-old three times.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chief Aaron said numerous tips help police identify the suspect and led police to him.
They arrested him Monday morning without incident.