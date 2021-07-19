ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Today Arlington police Chief Al Jones detailed the department’s new crime fighting strategy dubbed ‘Operation Connect’.
The initiative was launched in response to rising crime trends in the city. Officials hope to accomplish three goals with the program —
- Reduce violent crime.
- Reduce serious injury and fatal crashes.
- Build positive relationships in neighborhoods.
The department has identified seven zones across the city where officers are being deployed to arrest violent offenders, remove illegal guns and drugs from neighborhoods, and deter reckless driving through traffic enforcement.
Officers have made thousands of community engagements to ensure residents, business owners, and other stakeholders understand what the department is doing, and to empower them to partner with officers to make neighborhoods safer.
In its 2020 annual report Arlington reported a 4% rise in violent crime.