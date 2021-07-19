DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before midnight on July 18 when Dallas police received a report about a shooting in the 1200 block of East 9th Street.
Once there officers found an unidentified man on the ground of a front yard. The victim had been shot several times and was taken to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.
Investigators looking into the case soon named Johnny Hernandez as the suspected shooter. The 25-year-old was taken into custody, but declined to speak with detectives.
Hernandez was taken to the Dallas County Jail, and has been charged with murder. His bond has not been set.
The name of the victim will be released once the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office confirms his identity, and the next of kin has been notified.