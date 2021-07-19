DALLAS (CBSFW.COM) – Some North Texans have a hard time escaping the sweltering heat in the summertime.
The City of Dallas announced Monday, July 19 it is partnering with Reliant to try to ensure its citizens have a safe and cool rest of the summer.
Residents who need help keeping cool will be able to receive portable A/Cs and coolers through a program called Beat the Heat, which had been around for the past 12 years.
The program also provides financial assistance to residents who need help paying electrical bills during the summer.
Portable A/Cs and coolers will be given out at West Dallas Multipurpose Center, located at 2828 Fish Trap Rd., and the MLK Jr. Community Center, located at 2922 MLK Blvd.
Resources are limited, so it’s important to register as soon as possible by contacting West Dallas Multipurpose Center at 214-670-6341 or MLK Jr. Community Center at 214-670-8418.
The first distribution will be between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, July 22 at the MLK Jr. Community Center, at 2922 MLK Blvd.
Registration is required.