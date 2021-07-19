PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano firefighters rushed to the scene of a house explosion on Monday, July 19.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive near Park Boulevard and Coit Road.

Six people, three adults and three children, were taken to the hospital.

Those patients include people who were in the home that exploded and at least one from the house next to it.

There is no word on a possible cause of the explosion yet, but Atmos Energy was on the scene investigating.

Gas was shut off to the area for the time being.

Sixteen fire and police units were also on the scene.

Neighbors, who had damage to their homes as well, told CBS 11 there was a lot of lightning and thunder, then a boom.

“All of the sudden I heard what I thought was my sliding glass door breaking,” said neighbor Caroline Klobas. “And I just noticed two picture frames on the wall fall down and the sound and that didn’t match up. When my husband pulled into our garage, the roof in our garage had caved in.”

“It’s gone,” a police officer said about the house to CBS 11’s Andrea Lucia as she arrived on the scene.

I saw a woman wheeled out on this stretcher, followed by an alert little boy with a bandaged arm. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ysEIlkCRCS — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) July 19, 2021

Plano Mayor John Muns said, “We are saddened by today’s tragedy of a house explosion in our city. Several of our residents were injured. We are keeping them and their families close to our hearts and hoping for a swift and full recovery. Plano Fire-Rescue is working diligently to determine the cause of the blast. We’re asking all of you to keep the victims in your prayers.”