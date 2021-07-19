PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano firefighters rushed to the scene of a house explosion on Monday, July 19.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive near Park Boulevard and Coit Road.

The explosion caused major damage to two other homes.

Six people, three adults and three children, were taken to the hospital.

Those patients include one person in the home that exploded and five from the home next door, Plano Fire-Rescue said.

The resident of the home that exploded was extricated from the rubble of the exploded and rushed to Medical City Plano.

There is no word on a possible cause of the explosion yet, but Atmos Energy was on the scene investigating.

Gas and electricity were shut off to the entire block for a time.

Gas and electricity was turned off to the majority of the homes on the street until approximately 9:30 pm when Atmos Energy and Oncor Electric representatives determined it was safe to reinstate gas and power.

Plano Fire-Rescue crews cleared the scene at approximately 8:40 pm leaving the scene to the Plano Fire-Rescue Fire Marshal and his investigators.

The investigation will continue into the night and tomorrow.

Plano Police confirmed late Monday night the destroyed home is not a crime scene.

Residents say they felt the impact of the blast up to one mile away.

Homes across the street had windows blown out.

A neighbor shared Ring video of the house explosion.

Neighbors, who had damage to their homes as well, told CBS 11 there was a lot of lightning and thunder, then a boom.

“All of the sudden I heard what I thought was my sliding glass door breaking,” said neighbor Caroline Klobas. “And I just noticed two picture frames on the wall fall down and the sound and that didn’t match up. When my husband pulled into our garage, the roof in our garage had caved in.”

“It’s gone,” a police officer said about the house to CBS 11’s Andrea Lucia as she arrived on the scene.

I saw a woman wheeled out on this stretcher, followed by an alert little boy with a bandaged arm. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ysEIlkCRCS — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) July 19, 2021

Plano Mayor John Muns said, “We are saddened by today’s tragedy of a house explosion in our city. Several of our residents were injured. We are keeping them and their families close to our hearts and hoping for a swift and full recovery. Plano Fire-Rescue is working diligently to determine the cause of the blast. We’re asking all of you to keep the victims in your prayers.”