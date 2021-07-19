WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, DFW News, Jogger, McKinney Police, Stephon Washington

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police said they’ve charged a 22-year-old Stephon Washington with aggravated kidnapping for allegedly assaulting a woman at knifepoint on Saturday, July 10.

Police said it happened at Towne Lake Park around 5:45 a.m. that day.

Police said the woman, who was attacked while she was jogging, “was able to bravely fight off her attacker and give officers a description of him.”

Police said, a short time later, Washington was taken into custody.

Stephon Washington mugshot (McKinney PD)

The victim said she was jogging when he grabbed her from behind at knifepoint and took her into a bathroom telling her to remove her shirt, then asking asking for money, CBS 11’s Erin Jones reports.

The woman said after a few moments, Washington let her go and told her she got lucky this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBSDFW.com Staff