McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police said they’ve charged a 22-year-old Stephon Washington with aggravated kidnapping for allegedly assaulting a woman at knifepoint on Saturday, July 10.
Police said it happened at Towne Lake Park around 5:45 a.m. that day.
Police said the woman, who was attacked while she was jogging, “was able to bravely fight off her attacker and give officers a description of him.”
Police said, a short time later, Washington was taken into custody.
The victim said she was jogging when he grabbed her from behind at knifepoint and took her into a bathroom telling her to remove her shirt, then asking asking for money, CBS 11’s Erin Jones reports.
The woman said after a few moments, Washington let her go and told her she got lucky this time.
The investigation is ongoing.