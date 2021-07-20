ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington police are looking for help as they investigate a suspicious death.
It was around 4:00 p.m. on July 19 when officers were called to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road. An employee at the business had called and reported finding a man’s body inside a vehicle parked outside.READ MORE: Ones For Texas: Teachers Training During Summer For Upcoming School Year
Due to the state of the body, officials believe the victim had been dead for some time.
Police say because there were also signs of trauma on the body, the APD Homicide Unit is investigating the victim’s death as suspicious.READ MORE: Fort Worth Police Looking For Armed Suspects Who Robbed Jack in the Box
As it stands, detectives are working to get a search warrant for the vehicle and gather any other evidence that may provide clues as to how and why the victim died.
The body has been taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, where a cause of death will be determined. The name of the victim will not be released until next of kin have been notified.MORE NEWS: History Made In Texas As Bezos' Blue Origin 'New Shepard' Crew Takes Spaceflight
Arlington police are asking that anyone with information about this case contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.