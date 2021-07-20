DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in Dallas, efforts are being made by the school district to vaccinate students.

Dallas ISD is hosting vaccine clinics most of the week at area high schools from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The remaining dates and locations are Wednesday, July 21 at David W. Carter High School, and Thursday, July 22 at James Madison High School.

They’re administering mostly second doses of Pfizer but are accepting walk-ins for anyone 12 and older.

On Monday, July 19, at W.W. Samuel High School, Parkland gave out 132 doses in four hours, many of which were to students.

Parkland staff onsite said it was one of the better school clinic turnouts.

DISD said as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, they’re not surprised so many students are turning to vaccines.

They’re hoping to keep up the momentum for the rest of the week.

“With all the news that’s come out with the new delta variant, and the numbers on the rise, I think people are starting to realize that it’s really affecting those that are not vaccinated.” said Julie Kendrick, a nursing supervisor with DISD.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance that all students over 12 years old, regardless of being vaccinated should mask this fall.

The advice differs from the CDC guidance that says those vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask.

Either way, school districts can’t require anyone to wear them.

That’s why DISD says their vaccination clinics are so important.

“We just want to get the news out and want to keep our students or staff, or faculty everyone as safe as possible,” Kendrick said.