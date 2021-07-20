DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have charged two young men with capital murder after allegedly shooting five people, killing three, during a Fourth of July block party.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, in the 8300 block of Towns Street in Hamilton Park.

During the investigation, the Dallas Police Homicide Unit determined that suspects Kejuan Lewis, 17 and Taqualon Jones, 19, “participated in the murder of the victims.”

Lewis and Jones were arrested by The U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, July 20.

The suspects declined to give a voluntary statement and were taken to the Dallas County Jail, where they were charged with capital murder.

Bond has not yet been set.

Lewis’ mugshot has not yet been made available.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Residents told CBS 11 they felt like they were in a war zone for no reason.

They say police were in the area, when gunmen took over the gathering and started shooting at each other.

The deceased victims were identified Tuesday, July 6 as 22-year-old Alvin Ray Murray II, 19-year-old Hassan Blazer, and 17-year-old Mi’quarius Alexander.

Three additional young men ranging in age from 19 to 22 years old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation.

The Dallas Police Department continues to ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Theodore Gross, #9896 at 214-671-3143 or by email: theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com, please refer to case number 118641-2021.