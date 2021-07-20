DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban went to war, a Twitter war that is, with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley over his anti-COVID vaccine rhetoric shared via the football player’s social media this summer.

“I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name,” Beasley tweeted in reply to an article suggesting that the NFL should stop testing players for marijuana if they receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

To which Cuban replied: “I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal?”

It is not clear if Beasley’s stance was sarcasm to make a point or an actual position he would adopt.

I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ? https://t.co/gMmMHt97ro — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2021

Beasley first tweeted his anti-COVID vaxx stance when the NFL announced its COVID protocols for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players. He took the NFLPA to task for agreeing to the organization’s terms. Restrictions on close contact remain for the unvaccinated, while the vaccinated can carry-on unimpeded for the first time since the 2019 season. But Beasley hasn’t stopped tweeting about the issue, even coming for former Cowboys great Michael Irvin on July 19.

Irvin had tweeted: If you’re unvaccinated that means you don’t want to win badly enough.

That’s not what that means. You can be vaccinated and not do all the right things football wise to be at your best. All it means is players are gonna be out there with covid and we won’t know cause they only get tested once a week so the NFL can make their money. https://t.co/VukRFeeOp3 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 19, 2021

Beasley argues that it comes down to personal choice. “I have never told any player what to do with their body. Not one. I’m not gonna tell them they don’t wanna win if they choose to not inject a knee or whatever just so they could play that day when they can barely walk. That is their choice to make the decision they think is best,” he tweeted.

I have never told any player what to do with their body. Not one. I’m not gonna tell them they don’t wanna win if they choose to not inject a knee or whatever just so they could play that day when they can barely walk. That is their choice to make the decision they think is best. https://t.co/R0xUc9TiLQ — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 19, 2021

CBS 11 News will let you know if that happens.