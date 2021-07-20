BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady stepped to the podium at the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP brought some jokes.

With the Buccaneers in the nation’s capital to be honored by President Joe Biden, Brady made the trip and was the only player to speak during the ceremony.

In the middle of his speech — which was a brief 140 seconds long — Brady made a joke that referenced the large number of Americans who did not believe that Biden won last November’s election against the incumbent Donald Trump.

“It didn’t look great there at one point. We were 7-5, struggling a little bit, as the President alluded to. But we found a rhythm, we got on a roll,” Brady said. “Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think, about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.”

Biden then interjected: “I understand that.”

Brady followed: “Do you understand that, Mr. President?”

Biden reiterated: “I understand that.”

Earlier in the ceremony, Biden — who became the oldest man to become president at age 78 — credited Bruce Arians and Brady for being the oldest coach and quarterback, respectively, to win the Super Bowl.

“You know a lot is made about the fact that we have the oldest coach ever to win a Super Bowl and the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Well I’ll tell you right now, you won’t hear any jokes about that from me,” Biden said. “As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop. That’s how I look at it.”

Biden then told Brady that he looks like he has “about 20 more years left.”

“You’re just about the best to ever play,” Biden said.

During Brady’s speech, he joked about how he can sympathize with some of the criticism Biden has received for his age, based on a nationally televised gaffe he made vs. Chicago last season.

“Personally, it’s nice for me to be back here,” Brady said. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do that to me?”

Biden, who was often referred to as “Sleepy Joe” by his political opponent last year, responded with a smile, saying, “I don’t know!”