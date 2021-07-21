NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The start of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys kicks off today in Oxnard, California with owner Jerry Jones, head Coach Mike McCarthy and COO Stephen Jones holding their annual press conference.

The team was underachieving during coach Mike McCarthy’s first year. And he dumped his most important hire, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, after the Cowboys gave up a franchise-record 473 points (29.6 per game).

Last year also saw quarterback Dak Prescott go down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. Things looed dismal for a while but a three-game winning streak late kept the team in the playoff race until the final weekend in the weak NFC East.

The experts say training camp this year will focus on what new coordinator Dan Quinn is doing to fix a defense that appeared beyond repair at times a year ago. The Cowboys drafted their most defensive players (eight) in the seven-round era, so camp could go a long way toward determining how many will have an impact as rookies.

If healthy, the offense is the known commodity with Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and a trio of receivers in Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. The top three offensive linemen — RG Zack Martin, LT Tyron Smith and RT La’el Collins — are returning from injuries.

In terms of expectations, there are a lot!

There’s no doubt the heat will be on Coach McCarthy if the Cowboys start off slow again for his second season.

And while the front office is at least three years into believing the franchise has the pieces to end a 25-year stretch without even appearing in an NFC championship game since its fifth Super Bowl title, some question how long they can dream.

The offense has proven it is among the best in the NFL with a healthy Prescott, who signed a $160 million, four-year contract in March — but a merely mediocre defense might be good enough.

