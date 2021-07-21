COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County jury has indicted 20-year-old Burak Hezar for capital murder in the deaths of his sister and mother at their home in Allen.

Seventeen-year-old Burcu Hezar and 51-year-old Isil Borat Hezar were found stabbed to death on April 24.

Through an investigation, police said they determined the suspect was Burak Hezar, who was not at the scene when officers arrived after the women were killed.

“The stepfather came home,” said Sgt. John Felty with the Allen Police Department. “…They [he and Burak Hezar] were there together for a period of time, and then the stepfather discovers that there’s a problem, that a crime has occurred, and he apparently, they had words. The stepfather makes his way out of the house to summon police.”

“It’s horrible,” said one of the many friends who dropped off flowers in memory of the victims after the murders. “It really shouldn’t have happened. We’re still in shock. There’s nothing to say. What can you say?”

Felty said Burcu Hezar was a student at Allen High School. Her friends described her as a talented artist with a big heart.

“I just can’t believe it,” another friend said. “She gave so much love, and she was the most encouraging person in the world. There’s no way you could hate her. You could only give her love.”

A longtime family friend told CBS 11 News that Burcu and her brother were close, and that the family was quiet.

“They wouldn’t yell a lot,” she said. “The mother, Isil, was just very compassionate. She cared for her children. Everything she did was for her children.”