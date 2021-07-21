DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Police officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday, July 21.
The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 3000 Cotton Belt Avenue at the Dallas North Tollway.
During the traffic stop, officers had the passenger exit the vehicle to be placed under arrest for outstanding warrants, Dallas Police said in a news release.
As the officers approached the driver, the driver turned on the vehicle and accelerated, dragging one of the officers and causing injury.
While attempting to get away, the driver struck a police vehicle, occupied by another officer, and drove off.
The initial officer struck was taken to a local hospital and the condition is unknown but is believed to be non-life-threatening.
The second officer, in the police vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
Police are looking for the suspect who took off.