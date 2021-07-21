DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A notorious former surgeon who maimed and killed multiple patients in North Texas is in the national spotlight.

There is about to be a TV mini series as well as a documentary on Christopher Duntsch, the man dubbed, “Doctor Death” now serving a life sentence for multiple counts of aggravated assault.

One of his victims who did not die, Ken Fennell is instead spending his golden years in a motorized wheelchair.

“The dreams you had before you realize you can’t do anymore,” Fennell said.

The 78-year-old Denton County man was then Dr. Christopher Duntsch’s first patient when the surgeon started performing spinal fusions in 2011.

“All they could do is brag on himself and that he could fix me where nobody else could,” said Fennel.

But when that surgery didn’t work, Fennell allowed Duntsch to operate again.

“And that’s when he did the damage. I woke up a day and a half later in intensive care and a morphine drip and from the waist down it felt like there was a bonfire burning on me,” he said.

Despite the bad experience, Duntsch bounced around North Texas hospitals paralyzing and in some cases, killing his patients.

He was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison.

“When they sentenced him to life we realized we’ve got him stopped they stopped him,” Fennell said.

Duntsch is now the subject of an upcoming documentary and a new TV miniseries.

“I’m hoping it will stop other doctors,” said Fennell. “He’s not the only one in the world I’m sure that’s doing this.”

Fennell and his wife are still able to travel occasionally and dress up for Christmas shows as the Clauses, but not without Ken’s constant pain that he says Duntsch isn’t the only one responsible for.

“I blame the medical board for not stopping him before. The reason I will speak out every time is to keep him from hurting someone else,” said Fennell.