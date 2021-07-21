CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Border, DFW News

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When a rancher showed up on July 17 with his injured son at the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 59 east of Freer, Texas, agents lept into action.

(credit: Laredo Sector Border Patrol)

He told agents that his son (who’s an adult) had a gunshot wound to his foot after an accidental discharge of a firearm. Agents quickly directed the pair to the secondary inspection area to provide needed aid while waiting for Emergency Medical Services. EMS arrived to the checkpoint and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

 

CBSDFW.com Staff