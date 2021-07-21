LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When a rancher showed up on July 17 with his injured son at the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 59 east of Freer, Texas, agents lept into action.
He told agents that his son (who’s an adult) had a gunshot wound to his foot after an accidental discharge of a firearm. Agents quickly directed the pair to the secondary inspection area to provide needed aid while waiting for Emergency Medical Services. EMS arrived to the checkpoint and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.