SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A Texas waterpark is being sued by dozens of families after it allegedly failed to notify swimmers about a chemical leak in the kiddie pool.

In all, some 35 families are seeking legal action.

Park visitor Tonya Gordon said she didn’t know her family had been exposed to dangerous chemicals until after she saw people posting about it on social media. “We had been sitting in those chemicals for hours.”

Gordon and her husband took their two children to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown over the weekend to celebrate their 11-year-old son starting junior high soon.

The wife and mother says she was in the kiddie pool with their almost one-year-old daughter when they were told to get out. “They blew a whistle,” she recalled. “We thought maybe there was a shift change or maybe they saw lightning on their app or something. We were unaware, we just were told we had to get out of the pool.”

It wasn’t until hours after they left the park that Gordon says her daughter broke out in a fever and she saw on social media that there had been a chemical spill.

The Gordon family went to a local hospital and they were decontaminated. The mother says her family was sitting in their clothes for hours and that could’ve been avoided if someone at Splashtown had told them what was going on.

Lawyers say the staff at the park did not inform visitors of the leak until about an hour after it occurred.

The Six Flags water park released a statement that said —

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. Our team, along with third-party experts, has identified the cause of Saturday's vapor release, and we are putting solutions in place to avoid a recurrence. We will provide additional information once we are ready to safely resume operations."

