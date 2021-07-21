DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a woman.
Gadiel Alejandro Davila-Perez, 21, of Little Elm is in the Denton City Jail with bond set at $1 million.
Police said it happened on Saturday, July 17 around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Cleveland St.
A 911 called reported the sexual assault victim approached them asking for help.
Officers and paramedics arrived and the woman was taken to a hospital.
In an interview with her, investigators learned she had been strangled, repeatedly punched, threatened, and sexually assaulted by a man she didn’t know.
The suspect was later identified as Davila-Perez.
The Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, composed of members from the Denton Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Davila-Perez Wednesday, July 21 with the assistance of the Little Elm Police Department.
