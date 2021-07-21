HOUSTON, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the ‘Anti-Fentanyl’ Bill, Senate Bill 768 into law today, Wednesday, July 21 in Houston.

In a press release, the Governor’s office said the bill “enhances criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas.”

The law will increase punishment for the manufacture or delivery of 4-200 grams of fentanyl to a minimum of ten years in prison or a maximum of life in prison.

The minimum sentence increases to 15 years for an amount of 200-400 grams and 20 years for an amount of over 400 grams.

Senator Joan Huffman and Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph are expected to be on hand for the ceremony as well.

According to officials with the Governors office, one of the bill’s co-authors, Representative Ann Johnson, will not be in attendance. She is out of state with other Texas Democrats who left to break quorum.

Families rallied outside the historic Tarrant County courthouse in Fort Worth in early June, trying to draw awareness to the surge in deaths in North Texas connected to fentanyl.

Parents and siblings held pictures of family members who have died, many of them in the past year, as the drug has spread.

The rally came a week after Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about the problem when he was in Fort Worth last spring, announcing his intent to sign a bill making manufacturing or delivery of the drug a felony offense.

Fatal in amounts as small as two milligrams, the synthetic drug is used to manufacture fake prescription pain pills, that often are indistinguishable from the real thing.