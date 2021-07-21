NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a year of hybrid and remote learning many North Texas parents are concerned their kids may be falling behind in the classroom. Now the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is stepping in to help slow what’s being called the COVID slide.
The museum is giving away 15,000 learning kits with hands-on experiments for STEM learning. The kits, designed for 3rd to 5th graders, are being delivered to schools, nonprofit organizations, and community organizations.
The kits focus on building bridges and wind-powered cars, and is meant to spark children’s interest in science at an early age and keep that interest burning so that careers in STEM are perceived as exciting and remain on the minds of young people.
For details on the kits or to schedule a TECH Truck visit, contact 214-428-5555 ext. 8, send an email to reserve@perotmuseum.org or log on to the Perot Museum website.