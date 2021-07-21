PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police issued a brief statement Wednesday, July 21 saying Monday’s house explosion that injured six people, may have been intentional after all.

Plano Police detectives and the Fire Marshal came to that conclusion after further investigation.

They had originally said it appeared to be an accident with a gas leak inside the home.

“Based on the investigation, this incident appears to be isolated and there are no indications of any threats to our community,” Plano Police said.

Police did not say whether or not they have a suspect in mind.

Atmos Energy responded with the following statement:

Atmos Energy has completed its safety checks and ruled out involvement of its system in the July 19 incident that occurred at 4429 Cleveland Drive in Plano. As reported by Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue, this may have been intentional. Atmos Energy appreciates the partnership with Plano Fire-Rescue, the Plano Police Department, the City of Plano, and other officials who responded to this event.

The explosion happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday, July 19 in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive near Park Boulevard and Coit Road.

The explosion caused major damage to two other homes.

Six people, three adults and three children, were taken to the hospital.

Those patients include one person in the home that exploded and five from the home next door, Plano Fire-Rescue said.

The resident of the home that exploded was extricated from the rubble of the exploded and rushed to Medical City Plano.

Plano Police said late Monday night the destroyed home was not a crime scene, after bomb-sniffing dogs went through the debris.

Residents said they felt the impact of the blast up to one mile away.

Homes across the street had windows blown out.