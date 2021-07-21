AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Hump Day is probably a lot easier to get through for one person in Irving after they turned a $50 Texas Lottery scratch ticket purchase into $3 million.
Texas’ newest millionaire claimed the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Nursery Food Mart in the 11oo block of South Nursery Road, in Irving. The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The jackpot was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes with the overall odds of winning any prize at 3.10.