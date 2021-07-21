NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Department of Homeland Security announced that non-essential travel restrictions for US land borders with Mexico and Canada will remain closed at least through this time next month.
The restrictions until August 21 were announced two days after Canadian officials said he country will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors across the border on August 9.
The US has limited non-essential travel along both borders since the start of the pandemic and the move Wednesday is actually a 30-day extension of policies already in place. The restrictions do not, and have never, applied to US citizens and lawful permanent residents, people traveling for medical purposes or to attend school, and cross-border trade.
The United States has continued to extend restrictions on travel to Mexico and Canada on a monthly basis since March 2020.
A new round of White house meetings, to discuss travel restrictions and possible vaccination requirements, are being planned.