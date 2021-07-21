AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Today members of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus will come together for a press event to update Texans on their work to advocate for voting rights protections.
Republican’s so-called “election integrity bill” would (in their opinion) forbid practices they fear leave elections open to fraud. This despite any evidence of widespread fraud that would impact election results.
But Democrats say changes proposed by Republicans equal “voter suppression,” making it more difficult for minorities and even Democrats to vote.