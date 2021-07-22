Menu
North Texas Man Wins $1M From Scratch Ticket He Got For Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Arkansas
A North Texas man won $1 million from a scratch ticket he received for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas last week, officials said. Katie Johnston reports.
14 minutes ago
Family Of Arlington Firefighter Elijah Snow Says He Was Kidnapped, Murdered At Cancun Resort
The family of an Arlington firefighter believes he was kidnapped and murdered in Mexico, while on vacation with his wife to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary. Katie Johnston reports.
46 minutes ago
Arrest Made After Man Killed Trying To Break Up Fight At Dallas Restaurant, Police Say
A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a man who was shot while trying to break up a fight outside a Dallas restaurant over a year ago, police said. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Texas Senate Honors Opal Lee For Helping Make Juneteenth National Holiday
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also announced he will recommend the Senate have a portrait of Opal Lee made and added to the chamber.
Texas Man Gets 30 Years For Repeatedly Sexually Exploiting 11-Year-Old Relative
A 25-year-old Texas man is headed to prison for manipulating an 11-year-old girl into taking sexually explicit photographs and attempting to assault her.
Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather Update
As we approach the weekend, be sure to find ways to beat the heat.
3 hours ago
Weather Stories
Gardening 101: Demonstration Garden
A visit to your local botanic garden or well-maintained city space is a lesson in what grows in your area.
As Count Continues, Texas Death Toll From February Winter Storms Rises To 210
Officials in Texas have added 59 deaths to the toll during the February 2021 winter storms and the ensuing collapse of the electric power grid.
DFW Weather: Chances Of Severe Storms Remain Through The Weekend
We are expecting a rare July cold front to move into North Texas late Saturday, bringing a chance of severe storms in the area.
After 6-10 Season Dallas Cowboys Return To California For Training Camp
The start of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys kicked off today in Oxnard, California with owner Jerry Jones, head Coach Mike McCarthy and COO Stephen Jones holding their annual press conference.
Rangers
Rangers Haven't Scored A Run In Last 3 Games, Fall To Tigers 14-0
The Rangers have lost six straight, the last three by a combined score of 29-0.
Mavericks
Jason Kidd, GM Nico Harrison Begin Mavericks' 'New Chapter'
New Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison were introduced Thursday by their new boss, who called it “a new chapter” for a franchise.
Stars
Former Dallas Star Stephen Johns Spotlighting Mental Health Following Retirement
The 29-year-old who recently announced his retirement from the NHL is rollerblading across the U.S. and making a movie about it to bring awareness to depression and anxiety.
Keto-Friendly Cereal Recipe To Start Your Day From 'Dirty, Lazy Keto'
If you’re on a keto diet, chances are one of the things you miss most is a simple bowl of cereal. Yes, cereal!
Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'
Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.
Fewer North Texans Opening Homes To New Pets With Schools And Businesses Back Open
The number of shelter animals staying in foster homes has dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels.
As 'Unruly' Passenger Behavior Soars, Will Airlines Still Require Masks After September 13?
Since the return of air travel, the FAA said there’s been an unprecedented level tension between passengers and flight crews.
