DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police officers responded to a theft of a vehicle in progress in the parking lot of an office building located in the 4100 block of North Central Expressway Service Road around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Police said the suspect had a physical confrontation with another man after attempting to take the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect and ran into an office building at 4144 N. Central Expressway and notified security.

The suspect then entered the building and got into a physical altercation with the victim and a security guard.

After calming the suspect down, Dallas officers arrived and placed the suspect in handcuffs. The suspect then informed the officers that he had something on him.

The officers lifted the suspect’s shirt and observed what appeared to be an explosive device strapped to his chest.

Officers then retreated and called for the Explosive Ordinance Division (EOD) and SWAT.

EOD and SWAT responded to the location and subsequently determined that the device was not real.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

Afterwards, the suspect is expected to be transferred to the Dallas County Jail and be charged with Robbery and Hoax Bomb.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the male victim did produced a fake gun during the altercation, but it is unknown at this time if it was used in anyway by the victim.

The gun was recovered.