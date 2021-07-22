ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who struck Waxahachie Police Officer Andrew Gonzales with his car, John Kelly Forbes was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 30 years.

“This dangerous felon put Ellis County citizens and police officers at risk when he drove recklessly, attempting to evade police officers from making a lawful traffic stop. We will hold those accountable who put our citizens and police officers at risk,” said Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery after sentencing.

Forbes was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer. The same jury also sentenced him to 15 years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, 10 years for evading arrest and 5 years for tampering with evidence.

On May 4, 2019, after refusing to pull over for several traffic violations, Forbes took Waxahachie police officers on a 20-minute chase that began in central Waxahachie through several residential neighborhoods, moved South onto Interstate 35 toward Foreston, and then back up Interstate 35 going northbound. Forbes ran several red lights and drove into an on-coming lane of traffic. The chase only ended when Forbes struck Officer Gonzales who was attempting to lay spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle. Officer Gonzales testified during the trial that he was on medical leave for one month due to his injuries. The jury also learned that Forbes, who was previously placed on probation multiple times in Navarro County, was on felony probation for possession and tampering with evidence at the time he assaulted Officer Gonzales.