ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a fatal stabbing near a convenience store in the 3300 block of E. Division Street on July 6.
The 59-year-old victim, identified as Roberto Lopez, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators said that someone had stabbed him multiple times. They also said they aren't sure where Lopez was attacked, but witnesses reported seeing him pull up to the convenience store location in a car. They also said there was another man with him. Surveillance video from a nearby motel shows the person of interest on the night of the crime.
Lopez's family and friends are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution in the case.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with information can call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).