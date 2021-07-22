LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM) — A 25-year-old Texas man is headed to prison for manipulating an 11-year-old girl into taking sexually explicit photographs and attempting to assault her.
A judge sentenced Felipe Mata-Benavidez to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of producing child pornography.
At trial, prosecutors said Mata-Benavidez, from Muleshoe, Texas, tried to sexually assault the young victim at her home but was interrupted when the girl's mother walked in. The woman stopped the assault and fled with her daughter. The incident was reported to police a short time later.
When investigators in Muleshoe interviewed Mata-Benavidez they found messages with the young girl on his cell phone. Muleshoe is about 70 miles northwest of Lubbock.
In those messages, he bullied the girl until she sent him explicit photographs of herself. After the victim, who was a relative, texted Mata-Benavidez one lewd photo he then continued to pressure her to send more explicit images.