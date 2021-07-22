North Texas Man Wins $1M From Scratch Ticket He Got For Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In ArkansasA North Texas man won $1 million from a scratch ticket he received for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas last week, officials said. Katie Johnston reports.

16 minutes ago

Family Of Arlington Firefighter Elijah Snow Says He Was Kidnapped, Murdered At Cancun ResortThe family of an Arlington firefighter believes he was kidnapped and murdered in Mexico, while on vacation with his wife to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary. Katie Johnston reports.

48 minutes ago

Arrest Made After Man Killed Trying To Break Up Fight At Dallas Restaurant, Police SayA suspect has been arrested in the murder of a man who was shot while trying to break up a fight outside a Dallas restaurant over a year ago, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago