PRESIDIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A commercial bus carrying $465,755 in unreported U.S. currency was stopped while leaving the United States at the Presidio port of entry July 20.

Two men were taken into custody as a result and the currency was seized.

“The majority of CBP’s work involves the processing of people and items entering the U.S. from abroad however CBP also routinely conducts operations to stop the flow of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition and other items from leaving the U.S.,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

The seizure was made just after noon when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting a southbound operation at the Presidio crossing. While processing traffic a commercial bus was selected for inspection. During the exam a CBP currency/firearms detecting canine alerted to the conveyance.

CBP officers scanned the bus using a non-intrusive x-ray system and saw anomalies in the appearance of a wall behind the restroom. Officers continued their exam and found 14 currency-filled bundles concealed behind the wall.

HSI agents arrested both bus drivers. The two men, ages 47 and 68, are both citizens of Mexico. Six bus passengers were processed and released. The bus and currency were seized by CBP. The investigation continues.

Although there is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, federal law requires that travelers report currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport, or land border crossing when entering or leaving the United States.

During inspections, CBP officers explain federal currency reporting requirements and offer travelers multiple opportunities to accurately report all currency they possess before going ahead with an inspection.

The consequences for violating U.S. currency reporting laws are severe; penalties may include seizure of most or all of the traveler’s currency, and potential criminal charges. An individual may petition for the return of seized currency, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.