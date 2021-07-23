DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-two-year old Josue Monsivais-Rodriguez was shot multiple times and killed on July 22 when he tried to break up a fight.
Police found him at 9:20 p.m. at 1706 Pueblo Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
This is an active investigation, and the Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information regarding Monsivais-Rodriguez’s killing to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214.671.3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 130669-2021.