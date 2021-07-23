FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured Friday, July 23.
The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the intersection of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive.
Based on the initial investigation, police said it appears the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Stonebrook Parkway when the rider ran a red light, crashing into another vehicle.
The rider was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
He is not yet being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.
They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.