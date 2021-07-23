OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say the 27-year-old gunman suspected of shooting two Arkansas men along Interstate 40 in Oklahoma and committing a carjacking in Oklahoma City has been arrested in Dallas.
Lee King, was arrested July 22 by U.S. marshals who, with Oklahoma City police, had traced him to a location in Dallas, police Sgt. Gary Knight said.READ MORE: 22-Year-Old Josue Monsivais-Rodriguez Killed Trying To Break Up Fight On Pueblo Street
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has said King was wanted in the shooting of Arkansans John Derek Riggs and Jake Myers on Saturday near Vian, about 140 miles east of Oklahoma City.
The OSBI said Riggs and Myers had picked up King, who apparently ran out of gas, and taken him to a Vian convenience store, where a gas can and gas were purchased for him.READ MORE: Brace For Higher Postage Stamp Prices And Slower Delivery
Officials say Riggs and Myers were found wounded from gunshots along the interstate but survived.
King fled in a vehicle he is suspected of carjacking earlier in Oklahoma City, the OSBI said, and escaped police who pursued him near Antlers in southeastern Oklahoma, about 130 miles southwest of Vian.MORE NEWS: Almost Half A Million Dollars Seized From Bus Leaving United States Into Mexico
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)