MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a rollover crash in McKinney Thursday evening that may have involved speeding, police said.
Police said they responded to South McDonald Street near Spur 399 at around 9:40 p.m. and found a crash involving a single vehicle.
A passenger, identified as 32-year-old William Alvarez, was pronounced dead at the scene after police said he was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, 34-year-old Francisco Perez, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police said investigators believe the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes when it flipped several times. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.