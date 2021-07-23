HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Houston man was arrested Friday, July 23 and charged with multiple counts from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including pepper-spraying police.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., say Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was arrested after police body-camera video showed him pepper-spraying a line of officers who were trying to keep a mob from entering the Capitol.

A criminal complaint says video also showed Taake making a second assault on officers later and striking officers with a whip-like weapon.

Federal records did not indicate if Taake was granted bond or held in custody, nor did they list an attorney who could speak for him. Inquiries were directed to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, which did not immediately respond to a message. No telephone number for Taake was listed.

More than 535 suspects in the assault have been arrested so far in almost all of the 50 states, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Taake is the ninth person from the Houston area to be arrested for having a role in the Capitol riot.

