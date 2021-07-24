IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, during a fight in Irving Saturday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to the 7500 block of North MacArthur Boulevard at around 8:40 a.m. and found the two shooting victims.
Police believe the victims were involved in a physical altercation that led to a shooting. They were both transported to a hospital, where one of them died.
Their identities have not yet been released. An investigation into what led to the incident is underway.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.273.1010.